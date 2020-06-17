All apartments in North Little Rock
Find more places like 1315 Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Little Rock, AR
/
1315 Maple St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1315 Maple St

1315 North Maple Street · (415) 463-1099 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Little Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1315 North Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 Maple St · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
All Electric Argenta Uptown Brownstone - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! 415-463-1099

All Electric

We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.

When you live in a single-family home from Headway Homes, youll appreciate the privacy, the quiet, and the space. Youll have your own yard. You wont share walls. For 1315 Maple St you will have one of the best PRIVATE ENCLOSED BACKYARDS in the STATES! But you wont have to worry when something goes wrong. If something breaks, you can just call us. Our 24-hour maintenance department will take care of the problem right away. Now thats easy living! Stop being a home renter and start being a home lover.

We are committed to creating a new way of living in the 21st century.

We believe that we have a home for every lifestyle, and we cant wait to show you how progress starts here.

Close distance to Park, Downtown, River Market, Library, and minutes from Otter Creek, Argenta and North Little Rock Attractions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3794547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Maple St have any available units?
1315 Maple St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 1315 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Maple St pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Maple St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 1315 Maple St offer parking?
No, 1315 Maple St does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Maple St have a pool?
No, 1315 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 1315 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Maple St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1315 Maple St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1315 Maple St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd
North Little Rock, AR 72116
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl
North Little Rock, AR 72117

Similar Pages

North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
North Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
North Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Argenta

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity