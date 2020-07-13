All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Highland Pointe West Little Rock

5500 Highland Dr · (501) 232-8728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR 72223
River Mountain

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 722 · Avail. Aug 8

$712

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 336 · Avail. Sep 3

$849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Aug 8

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 624 · Avail. Sep 5

$928

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 924 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Pointe West Little Rock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
Welcome to Highland Pointe Apartments of West Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments with great amenities, stately brick exteriors and gorgeous views to match! Our well-maintained grounds with green and flowered areas really make Highland Pointe Apartments of West Little Rock feel like home. Our apartment homes are all-electric and cable-ready, and we have washer/dryer rentals available for your convenience. As a resident, you'll enjoy professional management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Relax by our resort-style pool, exercise in our 24-hour fitness center or enjoy a cup of coffee or tea at our gourmet coffee & tea bar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 (1 bedroom) $225 (2 bedroom) $325 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $30 DNA Registration per dog
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered and garage parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking and a $65 for garage parking. Please call our leasing office for parking details. Open Lot: Included in Lease, Carports: $30/month, Detached Garages: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have any available units?
Highland Pointe West Little Rock has 13 units available starting at $712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have?
Some of Highland Pointe West Little Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Pointe West Little Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Pointe West Little Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Pointe West Little Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Pointe West Little Rock is pet friendly.
Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock offer parking?
Yes, Highland Pointe West Little Rock offers parking.
Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Pointe West Little Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have a pool?
Yes, Highland Pointe West Little Rock has a pool.
Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have accessible units?
No, Highland Pointe West Little Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Pointe West Little Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Pointe West Little Rock has units with dishwashers.
