Highland Pointe West Little Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport hot tub

Welcome to Highland Pointe Apartments of West Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments with great amenities, stately brick exteriors and gorgeous views to match! Our well-maintained grounds with green and flowered areas really make Highland Pointe Apartments of West Little Rock feel like home. Our apartment homes are all-electric and cable-ready, and we have washer/dryer rentals available for your convenience. As a resident, you'll enjoy professional management and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Relax by our resort-style pool, exercise in our 24-hour fitness center or enjoy a cup of coffee or tea at our gourmet coffee & tea bar.