Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind. Our Downtown Little Rock lofts offer a wide array of one and two bedroom lofts. Each of our homes is equipped with amenities that will reflect both functionality and practicality. Contemporary kitchens, stylish appliances, impressive 9-16 ft ceilings, warehouse-style windows and spectacular views are just some of the amenities we are proud to feature in our homes.



Block 2 Lofts not only offers ideal in-home features, we also provide our residents with unmatched perks within our community. Enjoy convenient garage parking, a 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop patio for relaxing. Controlled access entry, superb on-site maintenance and an accommodating pet friendly policy ensure the comfort of our residents. Please visit our photo gallery to further appreciate our loft apar