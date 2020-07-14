All apartments in Little Rock
Block 2 Lofts
Block 2 Lofts

115 E Markham St · (501) 406-0247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Ask How You Can Get $300 Off August Rent! Wow! This Won't Last Long! Ask About Our Select Unit Discounts!
Location

115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B709 · Avail. Sep 18

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. Aug 29

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit B403 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D309 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Block 2 Lofts.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind. Our Downtown Little Rock lofts offer a wide array of one and two bedroom lofts. Each of our homes is equipped with amenities that will reflect both functionality and practicality. Contemporary kitchens, stylish appliances, impressive 9-16 ft ceilings, warehouse-style windows and spectacular views are just some of the amenities we are proud to feature in our homes.

Block 2 Lofts not only offers ideal in-home features, we also provide our residents with unmatched perks within our community. Enjoy convenient garage parking, a 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop patio for relaxing. Controlled access entry, superb on-site maintenance and an accommodating pet friendly policy ensure the comfort of our residents. Please visit our photo gallery to further appreciate our loft apar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Block 2 Lofts have any available units?
Block 2 Lofts has 20 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Block 2 Lofts have?
Some of Block 2 Lofts's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Block 2 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Block 2 Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Ask How You Can Get $300 Off August Rent! Wow! This Won't Last Long! Ask About Our Select Unit Discounts!
Is Block 2 Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Block 2 Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Block 2 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Block 2 Lofts offers parking.
Does Block 2 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Block 2 Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Block 2 Lofts have a pool?
No, Block 2 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Block 2 Lofts have accessible units?
No, Block 2 Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Block 2 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Block 2 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
