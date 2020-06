Amenities

Come see this cute two bedroom duplex with easy freeway access and close to Baptist Hospital with a one car carport. Inside there are carpets and laminate floors, window coverings, and a spacious living room with lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen comes with electric stove and dishwasher. There is also a small fenced yard. Central heat and air makes this home cozy and cool. Tenant to pay electric, water, and gas. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.