8413 West 28th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204 John Barrow
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First month rent is free if you qualify contact now to view property!!! Beautifully updated home three bedroom with a great outdoor space. Set up an appointment to view so you can make this beauty your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8413 W 28th Street have any available units?
8413 W 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.