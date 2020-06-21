All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 8413 W 28th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
8413 W 28th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

8413 W 28th Street

8413 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8413 West 28th Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
John Barrow

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First month rent is free if you qualify contact now to view property!!! Beautifully updated home three bedroom with a great outdoor space. Set up an appointment to view so you can make this beauty your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 W 28th Street have any available units?
8413 W 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 8413 W 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8413 W 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 W 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8413 W 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 8413 W 28th Street offer parking?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8413 W 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 W 28th Street have a pool?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8413 W 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 W 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 W 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 W 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr
Little Rock, AR 72202
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr
Little Rock, AR 72211
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St
Little Rock, AR 72202
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with PoolLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College