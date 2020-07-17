Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen. The kitchen is furnished with granite countertops, a gas stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Also included is NEW PAINT throughout, central heat/air, mini blinds, and ceiling fans. There is a separate dining area in the kitchen. This home is convenient to everything. No Pets are allowed. The monthly rent is only $725 with refundable deposit of $400.