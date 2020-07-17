All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:42 PM

811 N Grant

811 Grant Street · (501) 581-7673
Location

811 Grant Street, Little Rock, AR 72205
Hillcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen. The kitchen is furnished with granite countertops, a gas stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Also included is NEW PAINT throughout, central heat/air, mini blinds, and ceiling fans. There is a separate dining area in the kitchen. This home is convenient to everything. No Pets are allowed. The monthly rent is only $725 with refundable deposit of $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 N Grant have any available units?
811 N Grant has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 N Grant have?
Some of 811 N Grant's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 N Grant currently offering any rent specials?
811 N Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 N Grant pet-friendly?
No, 811 N Grant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 811 N Grant offer parking?
No, 811 N Grant does not offer parking.
Does 811 N Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 N Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 N Grant have a pool?
No, 811 N Grant does not have a pool.
Does 811 N Grant have accessible units?
No, 811 N Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 811 N Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 N Grant has units with dishwashers.
