800 Lewis St Apt A

Amenities

ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities

1 bed / 1 bath home - Located at 800 Lewis Apt A in Little Rock is a GREAT downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex apartment with approximately 600 square feet.



Unit is ALL ELECTRIC and includes CH/A, mini blinds, ceiling fans, separate dining room, electric range, fridge, shared fenced back yard & regular yard maintenance!



Convenient to I-630, shopping, and downtown. Walk to UAMS/VA campus.



Sorry, no animals are allowed!



Rent is ONLY $550 per month with a $550 refundable security deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669314)