All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 800 Lewis St Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
800 Lewis St Apt A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

800 Lewis St Apt A

800 Lewis Street · (888) 659-9596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Lewis Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Capital View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 800 Lewis St Apt A · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath home - Located at 800 Lewis Apt A in Little Rock is a GREAT downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex apartment with approximately 600 square feet.

Unit is ALL ELECTRIC and includes CH/A, mini blinds, ceiling fans, separate dining room, electric range, fridge, shared fenced back yard & regular yard maintenance!

Convenient to I-630, shopping, and downtown. Walk to UAMS/VA campus.

Sorry, no animals are allowed!

Rent is ONLY $550 per month with a $550 refundable security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have any available units?
800 Lewis St Apt A has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 800 Lewis St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lewis St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Lewis St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A offer parking?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have a pool?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Lewis St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Lewis St Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 800 Lewis St Apt A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd
Little Rock, AR 72212
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr
Little Rock, AR 72204
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St
Little Rock, AR 72202
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr
Little Rock, AR 72227
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72211

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARShannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARRussellville, ARBenton, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rock CreekWalnut ValleyRiverdale
ReservoirRiver MountainMidtown
HillcrestCloverdale Watson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity