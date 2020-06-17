2801 Foxcroft Road #12

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled and updated townhome in the desired Foxcroft/Renaissance area. All new paint, flooring, carpet, lighting, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, toilets, plumbing, New kitchen and baths. Covered patio over looks the pool. Owner will consider rent to own

