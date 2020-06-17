All apartments in Little Rock
2801 Foxcroft Road #12

2801 Foxcroft Road · (501) 944-0527
Location

2801 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR 72227
Riverdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled and updated townhome in the desired Foxcroft/Renaissance area. All new paint, flooring, carpet, lighting, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, toilets, plumbing, New kitchen and baths. Covered patio over looks the pool. Owner will consider rent to own
2 bedroom 2.5 bath completely remodeled and updated townhome in the desired Foxcroft/Renaissance area. All new paint, flooring, carpet, lighting, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, toilets, plumbing. New kitchen and baths. Pool to enjoy this summer. Owner will consider rent to own

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have any available units?
2801 Foxcroft Road #12 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have?
Some of 2801 Foxcroft Road #12's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Foxcroft Road #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 pet-friendly?
No, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 offer parking?
No, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 has a pool.
Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have accessible units?
No, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Foxcroft Road #12 has units with dishwashers.
