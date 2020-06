Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT 3 BEDROOM IN WEST LITTLE ROCK! Very Nice One Level Home With Quick Access To The Interstate. Spacious Living Area With A Vaulted Wood Ceiling And A Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Eat-In Galley Kitchen With Bay Window Overlooking Flat Backyard. Heated And Cooled Storage Space In The Garage Is Great For Hobby Room! Newer Stove, Dishwasher, Sink And Faucet. Newer Counter Tops And Back-splash. AVAILABLE MID JULY 2020!!