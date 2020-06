Amenities

Available mid - September, this lovely 3 bedroom home has a two-car garage and a fenced back yard with deck and a storage shed. There are carpets, window coverings and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher. There is a separate dining area. There is a laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Tenant is responsible for payment of water, electric, gas, and yard work. Pets with owner approval and applicable fees.