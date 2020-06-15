14211 Taylor Loop Road

Amenities

This three bedroom house is located in west Little Rock near Cantrell Rd., close to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares. It sits on a large tree-shaded lot in the Roberts school district. There are a two-car garage, a covered rear patio and plenty of storage with a basement and free standing storage buildings. Inside there are nicely finished hardwoods, , ceiling fans, and window coverings. The kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, electric rangetop, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.