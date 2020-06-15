All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

14211 Taylor Loop Road

14211 Taylor Loop Road · (501) 225-7968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14211 Taylor Loop Road, Little Rock, AR 72223
River Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom house is located in west Little Rock near Cantrell Rd., close to shopping, restaurants and major thoroughfares. It sits on a large tree-shaded lot in the Roberts school district. There are a two-car garage, a covered rear patio and plenty of storage with a basement and free standing storage buildings. Inside there are nicely finished hardwoods, , ceiling fans, and window coverings. The kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, electric rangetop, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have any available units?
14211 Taylor Loop Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have?
Some of 14211 Taylor Loop Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 Taylor Loop Road currently offering any rent specials?
14211 Taylor Loop Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 Taylor Loop Road pet-friendly?
No, 14211 Taylor Loop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road offer parking?
Yes, 14211 Taylor Loop Road does offer parking.
Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 Taylor Loop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have a pool?
No, 14211 Taylor Loop Road does not have a pool.
Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have accessible units?
No, 14211 Taylor Loop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 Taylor Loop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14211 Taylor Loop Road has units with dishwashers.
