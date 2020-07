Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities carport parking pool

*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan. This Home Features Large Bedrooms, A Second Living Space, And A Breakfast Bar In The Kitchen. Microwave, Washer And Dryer Included! Directions: From I-630, Take Right On Shackleford Rd. Take Left On Beverly Hills Dr, Home Is On Left. AVAILABLE EARLY TO MID JULY 2020!!