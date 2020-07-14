All apartments in Gibson
36 waterfront Dr

36 Waterfront Drive · No Longer Available
Location

36 Waterfront Drive, Gibson, AR 72120

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105.

Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076
Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
There is a nonrefundable $35 Application fee.
Proof of income is required. Security Deposit is the same amount as the rent, call us to see if a lower security deposit is available.

We have properties in Jacksonville, North Little Rock and Little Rock AR.
Thank you

(RLNE5854077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

