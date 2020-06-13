/
3 bedroom apartments
95 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gibson, AR
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
8018 Greer Road
8018 Greer Road, Gibson, AR
This Spacious, One-Of-A-Kind, Log home, offers a Rural feel, but is only minutes from the LRAFB. This 2784SqFt home features an enormous kitchen and a beautiful formal living room with fire place.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
25 Brookway Drive
25 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1026 sqft
Everything is new- paint, flooring, all new kitchen and bathroom! Fenced yard and 1 car garage. You don't want to miss renting this beautiful home in nice established neighborhood. ***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 Brookway Drive
5 Brookway Drive, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3Bd/1Ba home in Sherwood . New flooring and paint ! Brand new kitchen and appliances ! Big yard space ! Great Location! Move in ready !
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31 Aloha
31 Aloha Cir, Gibson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
- This home is located in the Bamboo Village section of North Little Rock off of Jacksonville Cato Rd. There are 3 bedrooms and one bath. The kitchen is furnished with a dishwasher, microwave and stove. It has been updated in many areas.
Results within 1 mile of Gibson
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2205 Bent Tree Drive
2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2023 sqft
Available in July! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining. Privacy fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Home is available to view by appointment only. Lease terms 12 months, $1650 deposit, $35 app fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com
Results within 5 miles of Gibson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Road
12 Glade Road, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
707 Jefferson Drive
707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Glenn Arbor Court
2025 Glenn Arbor Ct, Sherwood, AR
*SHERWOOD*BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GLENN HILLS! This Property Comes With A Fully Furnished Kitchen! There Is Also A Garage, Laundry Room And Deck!! DIRECTIONS: Get on I-630 E, Continue on I-630 E.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7381 West Ridge Cr
7381 W Ridge Cir, Sherwood, AR
*SHERWOOD* Located In Gap Creek The Ridge Subdivision! Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Close To 2,300 Sq Ft. This Home Has A Fenced Yard, Deck, Fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, A Sprinkler System And Is Within Walking Distance To Playground.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Bucky Beaver Dr
108 Bucky Beaver Street, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
- (RLNE5851914)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2925 Rock Ridge Drive
2925 Rock Ridge Dr, Sherwood, AR
2925 Rock Ridge Drive Available 07/01/20 THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!!! - 4/3 Split Floor Plan with TONS of UPGRADES...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Glade Dr
12 Glade Rd, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1485 sqft
Updated Sherwood Home - This updated home has new everything!! New floors, new paint, new kitchen cabinets, new counters, new appliances, 2 car garage, fireplace, open floor plan, and tons more. Call today to make this house your home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
169 Wildflower
169 Wildflower Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman - WE ARE HAVING A MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH RENT IS 1/2 PRICE Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6624 Ridgemist Lane
6624 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this beautiful home in North Little Rock! This home has a great floor plan
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9124 WOODBINE DR
9124 Woodbine Street, Sherwood, AR
Palo Alto Magic - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes