Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community trash valet

If you are looking for premium apartments for rent in Fayetteville, AR that are spacious, filled with exceptional amenities, and located conveniently near shopping, dining, entertainment and more, Watermark at Steele Crossing is where your search ends. with features like a dog wash station and park for your pooch, a terrace with grills and an outdoor fire pit, activity courtyards, and much more, our community truly has something for everyone.



Each apartment home here at Watermark at Steele Crossing is stylishly appointed with premium materials and finishes and include gourmet bar kitchens, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer in every home, garden tubs, walk-in closets, and plenty of other upscale additions. With so much included to ensure your experience with us is as pleasant as possible, you owe it to yourself to contact our staff to schedule a personal tour today!