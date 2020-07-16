/
1 bedroom apartments
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$798
686 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
300 SW 5th ST Unit #A
300 SW 5th St, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
This Urban Country Condo is conveniently located between Walmart Headquarters and downtown Bentonville. The Public Library, churches, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and brewpubs are all within walking and bike riding distance.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
26 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista East
24 Skyline Drive
24 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bentonville
212 SE A St Apt 11
212 Southeast a Street, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 1 bed/1 bath, first floor condo, just 2 blocks from Bentonville Square! Walking distance to shopping and award winning restaurants. Close to 3 museums, Razorback Greenway bike trails, and Walmart HQ.
Results within 10 miles of Centerton
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$853
720 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rogers
101 E Walnut ST Unit #214
101 East Walnut Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
Stunning Loft apartment located inside the historic 1907 building in downtown Rogers! This Recently renovated loft features modern amenities while still paying tribute to the historic architecture of the 111 year old building.
