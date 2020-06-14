/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
673 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Springdale
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4359 W Anthem DR
4359 W Anthem Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
1821 sqft
Shared home - Two rooms for rent: Tired of living in an old apartment and wondering what's going to break next? Check this out: not just a new place to live, but a brand new home! This place is pristine.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011
Results within 5 miles of Springdale
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
340 N Campbell Ave
340 North Campbell Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Location, completely re-modeled and newly furnished are the most compelling features of this property.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2131 Crossover RD Unit #202
2131 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Great 1 bed, 1 bath condo in convenient location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
721 Taylor ST Unit #1
721 W Taylor St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Totally remolded 2 bedroom apartment steps from the U of A. Home features brand new everything, wood floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, all new paint, fixtures, all appliances. Come take a look.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
347 N Rollston AVE
347 North Rollston Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom duplex near Dickson St.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
University of Arkansas Historic District
1 Unit Available
738 Razorback
738 N Razorback Rd, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$725
572 sqft
Coming soon! Available early May. Taking applications now! Garage apartment available close to campus. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, secluded location, hardwood floors. Gameday parking in field behind unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
121 Boles ST Unit #B
121 W Boles St, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
940 sqft
Lovely remodeled super-studio in the heart of downtown Fayetteville! One block from Dickson street Amenities include subway tile backsplash, granite counters, upgraded flooring and lighting. A MUST SEE!
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
142 W Cleburn ST
142 West Cleburn Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
Cute duplex one block from Wilson Park!! One bedroom, gas range, refrigerator, wood floors, lawn care included. No washer dryer on site. Owner is a licensed realtor.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
944 North Storer
944 North Storer Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
DESCRIPTION Flexible leases. Newly remodeled 500 SQFT one bedroom Apartments with Granite Counter tops, New appliances. Walking distance to UofA also near bus route. Off Street Parking. Now leasing
Results within 10 miles of Springdale
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Downtown Rogers
1 Unit Available
101 E Walnut ST Unit #214
101 East Walnut Street, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
Stunning Loft apartment located inside the historic 1907 building in downtown Rogers! This Recently renovated loft features modern amenities while still paying tribute to the historic architecture of the 111 year old building.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
McNair
1 Unit Available
1635 W Neptune ST Unit #13
1635 West Neptune Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment near the University of Arkansas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided for tenant use.
Similar Pages
Springdale 1 BedroomsSpringdale 2 BedroomsSpringdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringdale 3 BedroomsSpringdale Apartments with Balcony
Springdale Apartments with GarageSpringdale Apartments with GymSpringdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringdale Apartments with Parking