Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

826 N Malbec Rd

826 North Malbec Road · (479) 267-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 826 N Malbec Rd · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.This home features custom cabinets, and plenty of storage! We maintain the lawns, no more mowing!! includes all appliances and a washer/dryer!! Community pool!! Only 2.7 miles from the University!! This home can be held until May 2020!!!!

Pets welcome with a $500.00 non-refundable pet fee
Please call for details at 479-267-1600

(RLNE4111401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 N Malbec Rd have any available units?
826 N Malbec Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 826 N Malbec Rd currently offering any rent specials?
826 N Malbec Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 N Malbec Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 N Malbec Rd is pet friendly.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd offer parking?
No, 826 N Malbec Rd does not offer parking.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 N Malbec Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd have a pool?
Yes, 826 N Malbec Rd has a pool.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd have accessible units?
No, 826 N Malbec Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 N Malbec Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 N Malbec Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 N Malbec Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
