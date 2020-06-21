All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:03 PM

796 N Malbec RD

796 North Malbec Road · (479) 304-2198
Location

796 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This 2 year old home has it all - 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a community pool, lawn care, and an open floor plan in the main living area! Downstairs is the kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry, dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Upstairs you have three bedrooms, one of which has its own bathroom. The other two rooms upstairs share an adjoining bathroom. This house is also right around the corner from Planet Fitness, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and several restaurants and amenities. Being under 3 miles from the University of Arkansas also makes this home a super convenient option for college students. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 N Malbec RD have any available units?
796 N Malbec RD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 N Malbec RD have?
Some of 796 N Malbec RD's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 N Malbec RD currently offering any rent specials?
796 N Malbec RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 N Malbec RD pet-friendly?
No, 796 N Malbec RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 796 N Malbec RD offer parking?
No, 796 N Malbec RD does not offer parking.
Does 796 N Malbec RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 N Malbec RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 N Malbec RD have a pool?
Yes, 796 N Malbec RD has a pool.
Does 796 N Malbec RD have accessible units?
No, 796 N Malbec RD does not have accessible units.
Does 796 N Malbec RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 N Malbec RD does not have units with dishwashers.
