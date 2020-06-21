796 N Malbec RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

This 2 year old home has it all - 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a community pool, lawn care, and an open floor plan in the main living area! Downstairs is the kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry, dining room, and master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Upstairs you have three bedrooms, one of which has its own bathroom. The other two rooms upstairs share an adjoining bathroom. This house is also right around the corner from Planet Fitness, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and several restaurants and amenities. Being under 3 miles from the University of Arkansas also makes this home a super convenient option for college students. Don't miss out on this one!