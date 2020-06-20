742 Birwin ST

Amenities
Root School! Great location in east Fayetteville. Gorgeous covered entry with many trees and shrubs. Nice foyer opens to large living room and bonus/dining room, both with FAUX-WOOD FLOOR. Living has brick fireplace to high ceiling, custom built-in shelves/cabinets, and opens to kitchen then extra dining space with counter bar and pantry closet. Security & accent lighting, ceiling fan/lights, extra storage and cabinetry throughout. Nice CARPET in 4 bedrooms. Master has extra-large walk-in closet; both bathrooms have vanity area divided from tub/shower. Large wooden covered back deck and huge yard with fenced section. Spacious double enclosed garage; large driveway.