Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

742 Birwin ST

742 East Birwin Street · (479) 521-5894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

742 East Birwin Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2113 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Root School! Great location in east Fayetteville. Gorgeous covered entry with many trees and shrubs. Nice foyer opens to large living room and bonus/dining room, both with FAUX-WOOD FLOOR. Living has brick fireplace to high ceiling, custom built-in shelves/cabinets, and opens to kitchen then extra dining space with counter bar and pantry closet. Security & accent lighting, ceiling fan/lights, extra storage and cabinetry throughout. Nice CARPET in 4 bedrooms. Master has extra-large walk-in closet; both bathrooms have vanity area divided from tub/shower. Large wooden covered back deck and huge yard with fenced section. Spacious double enclosed garage; large driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Birwin ST have any available units?
742 Birwin ST has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Birwin ST have?
Some of 742 Birwin ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Birwin ST currently offering any rent specials?
742 Birwin ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Birwin ST pet-friendly?
No, 742 Birwin ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 742 Birwin ST offer parking?
Yes, 742 Birwin ST does offer parking.
Does 742 Birwin ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Birwin ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Birwin ST have a pool?
No, 742 Birwin ST does not have a pool.
Does 742 Birwin ST have accessible units?
No, 742 Birwin ST does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Birwin ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Birwin ST does not have units with dishwashers.
