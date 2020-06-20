742 Birwin ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Root School! Great location in east Fayetteville. Gorgeous covered entry with many trees and shrubs. Nice foyer opens to large living room and bonus/dining room, both with FAUX-WOOD FLOOR. Living has brick fireplace to high ceiling, custom built-in shelves/cabinets, and opens to kitchen then extra dining space with counter bar and pantry closet. Security & accent lighting, ceiling fan/lights, extra storage and cabinetry throughout. Nice CARPET in 4 bedrooms. Master has extra-large walk-in closet; both bathrooms have vanity area divided from tub/shower. Large wooden covered back deck and huge yard with fenced section. Spacious double enclosed garage; large driveway.