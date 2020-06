Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Meadowmere Town homes. Luxury living near downtown. Modern living steps from Dickson St. and Downtown Fayetteville. Flexible design that can be utilized as live/work environment ( 1st level bedroom could be a home office). Features 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 2 car garage and a 3rd level balcony that overlooks Dickson St. Dumb waiter goes from garage to 3rd level ( stops in master bath to act as a laundry chute). Call for a private showing.