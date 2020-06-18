All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 423 Spruce ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
423 Spruce ST
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:36 AM

423 Spruce ST

423 West Spruce Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
V.A. Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors. – bright and spacious tones with plant life & natural woods, plush open seating areas, luxury beds, bedding, and towels, and one of a kind custom decor that makes this place unlike any other. Enjoy the breakfast nook by morning, the outdoor patio by afternoon, and the record player, or HDTV by night.

This is a duplex just 1 mile from campus & Downtown Fayetteville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Spruce ST have any available units?
423 Spruce ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Spruce ST have?
Some of 423 Spruce ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Spruce ST currently offering any rent specials?
423 Spruce ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Spruce ST pet-friendly?
No, 423 Spruce ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 423 Spruce ST offer parking?
No, 423 Spruce ST does not offer parking.
Does 423 Spruce ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Spruce ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Spruce ST have a pool?
No, 423 Spruce ST does not have a pool.
Does 423 Spruce ST have accessible units?
No, 423 Spruce ST does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Spruce ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Spruce ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 423 Spruce ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity