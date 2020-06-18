423 Spruce ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated fireplace furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors. – bright and spacious tones with plant life & natural woods, plush open seating areas, luxury beds, bedding, and towels, and one of a kind custom decor that makes this place unlike any other. Enjoy the breakfast nook by morning, the outdoor patio by afternoon, and the record player, or HDTV by night.



This is a duplex just 1 mile from campus & Downtown Fayetteville.