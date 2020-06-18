All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

400 Maple ST

400 East Maple Street · (479) 876-1400
Location

400 East Maple Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Washington-Willow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION One of a kind, fully furnished, home in the historic district. This home has a lot of charm and has been fully renovated. Perfect setting for a corporate transfer, young professional, or someone who doesn't have time to hassle with furnishing their own home. Very pedestiran friendly, great trick or treating neighborhood. Large Maple trees lights up like a fire in the Fall. 2 Exterior decks, off street parking, tons of windows, amazing lights. Marble floors, granite counters. Charming, charming, charming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Maple ST have any available units?
400 Maple ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Maple ST have?
Some of 400 Maple ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Maple ST currently offering any rent specials?
400 Maple ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Maple ST pet-friendly?
No, 400 Maple ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 400 Maple ST offer parking?
Yes, 400 Maple ST does offer parking.
Does 400 Maple ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Maple ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Maple ST have a pool?
No, 400 Maple ST does not have a pool.
Does 400 Maple ST have accessible units?
No, 400 Maple ST does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Maple ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Maple ST does not have units with dishwashers.
