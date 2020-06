Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard. Great location that is just minutes away from University of Arkansas, shopping and easy access to I-49. Tenant has requested no showings until they have vacated - scheduled for July 15.