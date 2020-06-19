104 W Spring ST

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included fireplace furnished

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville experience! Located at the corner of Block St (local shops & restaurants galore!), and a 2 min walk to Dickson St, the Fayetteville town square, Farmer's market, & more. With 2 living spaces, a built in bar, a private back patio, and 3 private bedrooms, our place makes luxury vacationing fun!