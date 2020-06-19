All apartments in Fayetteville
104 W Spring ST
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

104 W Spring ST

104 West Spring Street · (479) 372-7154
Location

104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Downtown Fayetteville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville experience! Located at the corner of Block St (local shops & restaurants galore!), and a 2 min walk to Dickson St, the Fayetteville town square, Farmer's market, & more. With 2 living spaces, a built in bar, a private back patio, and 3 private bedrooms, our place makes luxury vacationing fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 W Spring ST have any available units?
104 W Spring ST has a unit available for $4,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 W Spring ST have?
Some of 104 W Spring ST's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 W Spring ST currently offering any rent specials?
104 W Spring ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 W Spring ST pet-friendly?
No, 104 W Spring ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 104 W Spring ST offer parking?
No, 104 W Spring ST does not offer parking.
Does 104 W Spring ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 W Spring ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 W Spring ST have a pool?
No, 104 W Spring ST does not have a pool.
Does 104 W Spring ST have accessible units?
No, 104 W Spring ST does not have accessible units.
Does 104 W Spring ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 W Spring ST does not have units with dishwashers.
