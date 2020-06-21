7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent!



Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home. Open floor plan, brand new hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment or any questions (479-276-2150). Good Credit/Background. Ground Level, Full size appliances, Ceiling fans, 700 sq. foot, Walk in closet space, All electric, Onsite maintenance and Friendly staff.

1 year lease available $695 month

$300 Security Deposit

$250 Pet Deposit

$30 Pet Fee per month.

