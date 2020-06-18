All apartments in Bentonville
Find more places like 508 SE Tourmaline Mews.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
508 SE Tourmaline Mews
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

508 SE Tourmaline Mews

508 SE Tourmaline Mews · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bentonville
See all
Downtown Bentonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

508 SE Tourmaline Mews, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Amenities

garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143873 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new, very modern loft off 8th St at the Tourmaline Urban Lofts. In the heart of downtown Bentonville, walk to the Momentary art museum or to grab a bite from the 8th Street Market. This location is perfect for the business professionals looking for all the conveniences of a big city without all the congestion. Third level boasts a separate space with unique steps that could be used as a game room, 4th bedroom or art studio. It is a beautiful, brand new home just waiting for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have any available units?
508 SE Tourmaline Mews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
Is 508 SE Tourmaline Mews currently offering any rent specials?
508 SE Tourmaline Mews isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 SE Tourmaline Mews pet-friendly?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews offer parking?
Yes, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does offer parking.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have a pool?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does not have a pool.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have accessible units?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does not have accessible units.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 SE Tourmaline Mews have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 SE Tourmaline Mews does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way
Bentonville, AR 72712
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St
Bentonville, AR 72712
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave
Bentonville, AR 72712
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane
Bentonville, AR 72712
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712

Similar Pages

Bentonville 1 BedroomsBentonville 2 Bedrooms
Bentonville Apartments with ParkingBentonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Bentonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeUniversity of Arkansas
Missouri Southern State University