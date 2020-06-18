508 SE Tourmaline Mews

Amenities

For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143873 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new, very modern loft off 8th St at the Tourmaline Urban Lofts. In the heart of downtown Bentonville, walk to the Momentary art museum or to grab a bite from the 8th Street Market. This location is perfect for the business professionals looking for all the conveniences of a big city without all the congestion. Third level boasts a separate space with unique steps that could be used as a game room, 4th bedroom or art studio. It is a beautiful, brand new home just waiting for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity.