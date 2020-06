Amenities

Lease $1900.00 per Month Security Deposit $1900.00 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath or with many possible uses: storage, a small office, playroom/craft-room for the huge upstairs 4th bedroom. All brick home situated on a Spacious Corner Lot in a Desired Location ~ Right around the corner from 3 Highly Ranked Bentonville Schools! This Kitchen & Living Room Offers such a Bright Openness that lends perfectly to Family time or Entertaining. Large Eat in Kitchen with Bar area for casual dining. Don't miss an Extra Large closet in LR under the stairway. Great back yard with a wood privacy fence and large deck. Pets Negotiable with $500.00 Refundable Pet Deposit and $50.00 per month pet rent All Applicants 18 Years and older, $35.00 credit/ Criminal History fee.