4207 SW Limestone Ave

Amenities
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from Walmart Home Office and everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home has several amenities including ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a walk in closet and jacuzzi tub in the master bath, a large privacy fenced yard and more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from Walmart Home Office and everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home has several amenities including ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a walk in closet and jacuzzi tub in the master bath, a large privacy fenced yard and more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee