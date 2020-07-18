All apartments in Bentonville
4207 SW Limestone Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

4207 SW Limestone Ave

4207 Southwest Limestone Avenue · (479) 202-5013
Location

4207 Southwest Limestone Avenue, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home located just minutes from Walmart Home Office and everything Downtown Bentonville has to offer! This home has several amenities including ceramic tile in the kitchen and both bathrooms, a walk in closet and jacuzzi tub in the master bath, a large privacy fenced yard and more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have any available units?
4207 SW Limestone Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have?
Some of 4207 SW Limestone Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 SW Limestone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4207 SW Limestone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 SW Limestone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 SW Limestone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4207 SW Limestone Ave offers parking.
Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 SW Limestone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have a pool?
No, 4207 SW Limestone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have accessible units?
No, 4207 SW Limestone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 SW Limestone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 SW Limestone Ave has units with dishwashers.
