Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

309 SE B Street

309 Southeast B Street · (479) 582-9310
Location

309 Southeast B Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 SE B Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL @ 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Downtown Bentonville! - 309 SE B Street in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single car garage. The home is having brand new vinyl plank flooring installed and has a fresh coat of paint. There is a good size fenced in backyard and a storage building on the side of the home that the tenant may use. There are kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. This home won't last long with such a great location so call us today to schedule a showing or you can go to our website and fill out an application, rpmfirstchoice.com.

Move in Special with approved applications and a 12 month lease term - $1700 move in special which includes your deposit & 1st months rent (no matter what day of the month you move in on). Pets are welcome. Breed & weight restrictions may apply as well as fees. Call our office for more information. 479-582-9310. The garage will be emptied when a tenant moves in for their use.

Rent: $1100
Deposit: $1100 (includes a leasing fee)
Application Fee: $55 per adult

(RLNE5501322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 SE B Street have any available units?
309 SE B Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 SE B Street have?
Some of 309 SE B Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 SE B Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 SE B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SE B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 SE B Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 SE B Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 SE B Street does offer parking.
Does 309 SE B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 SE B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SE B Street have a pool?
No, 309 SE B Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 SE B Street have accessible units?
No, 309 SE B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SE B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 SE B Street has units with dishwashers.
