Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

MOVE IN SPECIAL @ 3 Bedroom Home for Rent, Downtown Bentonville! - 309 SE B Street in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a single car garage. The home is having brand new vinyl plank flooring installed and has a fresh coat of paint. There is a good size fenced in backyard and a storage building on the side of the home that the tenant may use. There are kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups. This home won't last long with such a great location so call us today to schedule a showing or you can go to our website and fill out an application, rpmfirstchoice.com.



Move in Special with approved applications and a 12 month lease term - $1700 move in special which includes your deposit & 1st months rent (no matter what day of the month you move in on). Pets are welcome. Breed & weight restrictions may apply as well as fees. Call our office for more information. 479-582-9310. The garage will be emptied when a tenant moves in for their use.



Rent: $1100

Deposit: $1100 (includes a leasing fee)

Application Fee: $55 per adult



