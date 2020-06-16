1015 SW Napthali Blvd

Amenities
Luxury Town Home in the Heart of Bentonville - Property Id: 156272
Rare! Luxury 3 bedroom Town Home in an active lifestyle, low maintenance community with well appointed clubhouse, patio and pool! Right in the heart of Bentonville with close proximity to the Walmart Home office, Regional Airport, Louise at Thaden Field, XNA, Crystal Bridges, Pinnacle Hills golf, Trails, Restaurants and Shopping! Be in the center of it ALL!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156272
Property Id 156272
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5446230)