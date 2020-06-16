1015 SW Napthali Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Luxury Town Home in the Heart of Bentonville - Property Id: 156272



Rare! Luxury 3 bedroom Town Home in an active lifestyle, low maintenance community with well appointed clubhouse, patio and pool! Right in the heart of Bentonville with close proximity to the Walmart Home office, Regional Airport, Louise at Thaden Field, XNA, Crystal Bridges, Pinnacle Hills golf, Trails, Restaurants and Shopping! Be in the center of it ALL!

No Dogs Allowed



