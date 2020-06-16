All apartments in Bentonville
1015 SW Napthali Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

1015 SW Napthali Blvd

1015 Southwest Naphtali Boulevard · (737) 781-0552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Southwest Naphtali Boulevard, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Luxury Town Home in the Heart of Bentonville - Property Id: 156272

Rare! Luxury 3 bedroom Town Home in an active lifestyle, low maintenance community with well appointed clubhouse, patio and pool! Right in the heart of Bentonville with close proximity to the Walmart Home office, Regional Airport, Louise at Thaden Field, XNA, Crystal Bridges, Pinnacle Hills golf, Trails, Restaurants and Shopping! Be in the center of it ALL!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156272
Property Id 156272

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5446230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have any available units?
1015 SW Napthali Blvd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have?
Some of 1015 SW Napthali Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 SW Napthali Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1015 SW Napthali Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 SW Napthali Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd offer parking?
No, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd has a pool.
Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 SW Napthali Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 SW Napthali Blvd has units with dishwashers.
