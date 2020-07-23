All apartments in Vestavia Hills
1605 Hays Circle

Location

1605 Hays Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 Hays Circle · Avail. Sep 7

$2,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2856 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1605 Hays Circle Available 09/07/20 Home for rent in Vestavia Hills! - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in highly sought after Vestridge neighborhood. This meticulously cared for property has had several upgrades in the last 2 years that include fresh interior and exterior paint, California closet systems in 2 kitchen pantries, 2 storage closets and the master bedroom closet, a new sunroom, 1/2 bathroom, and laundry room right off the main living areas, all new windows (except garage), 2 (of 3) new heating and air units, a complete transformation of the backyard that includes an irrigation system, picturesque landscaping, fence, grill deck, and stone patio. As soon as you enter this home you'll be blown away by the open-concept living room, formal dining room, sunroom, and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, new refrigerator, Bosch dual range oven, 2 pantries, and huge island with matching table attached. Master bedroom has its own private balcony, perfect for your morning coffee, and an attached bathroom with walk-in shower, double vanities, and a fantastic walk-in closet. 2 additional guest bedrooms are on this floor and share the large guest bathroom. Downstairs there is an additional guest bedroom with an attached bath and separate entry door, 2 car garage, mudroom, and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. No furnishings will remain in the property and some lighting will change. Cats and dogs welcome. Call to schedule a showing today!

***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5965053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Hays Circle have any available units?
1605 Hays Circle has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1605 Hays Circle have?
Some of 1605 Hays Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Hays Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Hays Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Hays Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Hays Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Hays Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Hays Circle offers parking.
Does 1605 Hays Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Hays Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Hays Circle have a pool?
No, 1605 Hays Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Hays Circle have accessible units?
No, 1605 Hays Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Hays Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Hays Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Hays Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Hays Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
