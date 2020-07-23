Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

1605 Hays Circle Available 09/07/20 Home for rent in Vestavia Hills! - Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in highly sought after Vestridge neighborhood. This meticulously cared for property has had several upgrades in the last 2 years that include fresh interior and exterior paint, California closet systems in 2 kitchen pantries, 2 storage closets and the master bedroom closet, a new sunroom, 1/2 bathroom, and laundry room right off the main living areas, all new windows (except garage), 2 (of 3) new heating and air units, a complete transformation of the backyard that includes an irrigation system, picturesque landscaping, fence, grill deck, and stone patio. As soon as you enter this home you'll be blown away by the open-concept living room, formal dining room, sunroom, and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops, new refrigerator, Bosch dual range oven, 2 pantries, and huge island with matching table attached. Master bedroom has its own private balcony, perfect for your morning coffee, and an attached bathroom with walk-in shower, double vanities, and a fantastic walk-in closet. 2 additional guest bedrooms are on this floor and share the large guest bathroom. Downstairs there is an additional guest bedroom with an attached bath and separate entry door, 2 car garage, mudroom, and plenty of storage. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters throughout. No furnishings will remain in the property and some lighting will change. Cats and dogs welcome. Call to schedule a showing today!



***The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non-refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008.



