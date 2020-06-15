All apartments in Tuskegee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1002 Chris Circle

1002 Chris Cir · (770) 733-3489
Location

1002 Chris Cir, Tuskegee, AL 36083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1350 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Available 08/16/20 Chris Circle - Property Id: 122552

Large, two-story house on 2 acres (gated). Partially furnished. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac only 1 mile from TU campus and the VA. Price includes internet and lawn care, but tenants pay all other utilities (electric, gas, cable, etc.). Only 1 small dog is allowed (under 20 pounds). A $500 non-refundable pet deposit is required PLUS an extra $75 per month in rent; NO cats, lizards, snakes, fish, horses, goats, chickens, or any other animals allowed.
***Only renting to upperclassmen (juniors, seniors, grad/Vet students) or grown adults.***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122552
Property Id 122552

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Chris Circle have any available units?
1002 Chris Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 Chris Circle have?
Some of 1002 Chris Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Chris Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Chris Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Chris Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Chris Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Chris Circle offer parking?
No, 1002 Chris Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Chris Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Chris Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Chris Circle have a pool?
No, 1002 Chris Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Chris Circle have accessible units?
No, 1002 Chris Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Chris Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Chris Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Chris Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Chris Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
