1002 Chris Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Available 08/16/20 Chris Circle - Property Id: 122552



Large, two-story house on 2 acres (gated). Partially furnished. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac only 1 mile from TU campus and the VA. Price includes internet and lawn care, but tenants pay all other utilities (electric, gas, cable, etc.). Only 1 small dog is allowed (under 20 pounds). A $500 non-refundable pet deposit is required PLUS an extra $75 per month in rent; NO cats, lizards, snakes, fish, horses, goats, chickens, or any other animals allowed.

***Only renting to upperclassmen (juniors, seniors, grad/Vet students) or grown adults.***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122552

Property Id 122552



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5830254)