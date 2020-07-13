/
pet friendly apartments
69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Northport, AL
704 Greystone Street
704 Greystone Street, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2278 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
7619 Thompson's Way
7619 Thompsons Way, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home in Northport, AL...Available to View on 6/24!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Home for rent in The Glen at Thompson's Crossings subdivision for rent. Three bedroom two bath, fireplace, and a two car garage. Attractive cabinets in kitchen.
1923 18th Ave
1923 18th Avenue, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$855
1548 sqft
This property located in Northport has 3 beds and 1 bath, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout!!And on the outside there is a covered porch and a flat lot!! Call us NOW and set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!
1408 Leland Drive
1408 Leland Drive, Northport, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1788 sqft
2617 Lily Way
2617 Lily Way, Northport, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1774 sqft
2617 Lily Way Available 07/26/20 Available August 1st!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! - Available August 1st!!!! Great 4 bed, 2 bath home in Northport! This is a large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Rosewood subdivision.
2751 Meadowlark Lane
2751 Meadowlark Lane, Northport, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2751 Meadowlark Lane Available 07/15/20 Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. - Available Now!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath in Windsong by DCH Northport. This great house has nice laminate hardwood floors through out.
4709 Northwood Lake Drive E.
4709 Northwood Lake Drive East, Northport, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
4709 Northwood Lake Drive E. Available 08/01/20 Northwood Lake - Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath in Northwood Lake! (RLNE5926076)
Results within 1 mile of Northport
714 Heritage Lane
714 Heritage Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
714 Heritage Lane Available 08/10/20 714 Heritage Ln. Tuscaloosa, 35406 - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Fenced in yard. Kitchen with Appliances. Living room and dining room. Covered garage.
507 Beacon Ridge Rd.
507 Beacon Ridge Road, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
507 Beacon Ridge Rd. Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Fenced backyard, hardwood floors, electric, and gas. (RLNE5848639)
1021 Queen City Ave
1021 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1021 Queen City Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed / 2 Bath - White two-story duplex off Queen City just blocks away from Bryant Denny Stadium. (RLNE5803234)
1017 Queen City Avenue
1017 Queen City Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath blocks from campus!
Results within 5 miles of Northport
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$972
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
2085 Idlewood Drive
2085 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1744 sqft
2042 Idlewood Drive
2042 Idlewood Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1813 sqft
139 39th Street East
139 39th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$450
308 sqft
If you are looking for simple and economical housing, then the studios at 139 39th Street East are for you. These units have everything you need without having to deal with roommates.
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. Available 08/01/20 2 bed 2 Bath Condo - Located off veterans memorial across from ACA. First floor unit right next to the pool. (RLNE5854828)
25 Fernwood Court
25 Fernwood Court, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
25 Fernwood Court Available 08/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath - Located in Forest Lake. Two car garage, fenced back yard, and just minutes from the UA campus. (RLNE5854316)
3612 17th Ave NE
3612 17th Avenue Northeast, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2852 sqft
Spacious 3-Bed Home in Wood Villas with Fenced In Backyard! - Check out this beautiful, spacious home on a corner lot in the popular Wood Villas neighborhood just off Rice Mine Rd! Imagine furnishing this home with your personal touch and enjoying
1309 13th Street E
1309 13th Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2004 sqft
1309 13th Street E Available 07/26/20 Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! - Available August 3, 2020!!! Just updated! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath across from Fresh Market! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has new
68 Brookhaven
68 Brookhaven Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1732 sqft
68 Brookhaven Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Brookhaven off Hargrove Road - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Located just off of Hargrove Road, this home sits in a coveted residential community.
316 26th Ave E
316 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1255 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Tuscaloosa with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, and a covered porch !! Call us at 205-410-8785!!!
114 31st Street
114 31st Street, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1754 sqft
