Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tuscaloosa, AL

Finding an apartment in Tuscaloosa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Mountain View
5050 Cypress Creek Ave E, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
$649
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
Mountain View is graciously waiting to welcome you home! Our secluded hill top location is convenient to the University of Alabama and Shelton State campuses.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Reserve at North River
1761 Commons North Loop, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at North River is a modern, comfortable apartment community offering luxurious floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Broadmoore Gardens
235 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$545
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1060 sqft
Featuring spacious grounds and an assortment of floor plans, this development is a great place to call home. Units offer access to an outdoor pool and sundeck, as well as updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
High River
1900 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$805
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1542 sqft
High River apartments, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offers a peaceful environment, convenient location and a brand new approach to apartment living! Find your perfect floor plan within our beautiful apartment homes that are offered in spacious
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Tower
2330 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower is located on the corner of University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Tuscaloosa. This elegant high-rise was constructed in 1925, and was originally known as the First National Bank building.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
5 Units Available
Inverness
8816 Old Greensboro Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
$846
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with up to four bedrooms, plus fireplace and walk-in closets. Complex is great for the active person, with gym, pool, and basketball, tennis and racquetball courts. Downtown Tuscaloosa is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Country Club
1601 Mimosa Park Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the southern edge of Tuscaloosa in the growing Taylorville area, Legacy at Country Club Apartment Homes provides a combination of quality features and resort style amenities in a peaceful country setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 13th Street Unit 201
510 13th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1882 sqft
LSU GAME WEEKEND! Alabama Football Luxury Condo - Camellia Place Condominium is one of the premier game day locations for Alabama Football weekends! This gated community overlooks the practice fields for the football team, and is just three blocks

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2
3218 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
3218 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 2x2 Available 08/05/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo - Traditions - Fall 2020 - MOVE IN!! Rent amount is for entire unit! - Looking for a space to relax after you are finished with the hustle and bustle of Tuscaloosa? Look no

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3613 Mayfair Drive
3613 Mayfair Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1416 sqft
3613 Mayfair Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Carport! - Available July 8th! This great 3 Bed 2 Bath House has just had updates completed. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and all utilities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8020 Shadesbrook Drive
8020 Shadesbrook Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1801 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Tuscaloosa, Al... AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage! 2 Story foyer entryway leads into great room! Open kitchen with large island, pantry, recessed lights and tons of cabinet space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3942 Dearing Downs Drive
3942 Dearing Downs Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2078 sqft
3942 Dearing Downs Drive Available 07/08/20 Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! - Available July 8th! 4 Bed 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard!!! This great updated house has an open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 26th Avenue E
413 26th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
413 26th Avenue E Available 08/01/20 Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! - Available Now!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath House Near UA!!! This house is located behind Alberta Elementary School and the Gateway Technology Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2
303 Helen Keller Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$530
1100 sqft
303 Helen Keller Blvd 3x2 Available 08/02/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Capstone Quarters - Fall 2020 - PRICE PER BEDROOM! - INDIVIDUAL LEASES! Capstone Quarters Condominiums is a quiet complex located just minutes from the UA campus.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1200 16th Avenue E
1200 16th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
1200 16th Avenue E Available 08/10/20 Great house close to campus! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL! This is in a great location, close to campus! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath that has nice hardwood floors. All electric.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 3rd Avenue
1611 3rd Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1070 sqft
1611 3rd Avenue Available 08/01/20 1611 3rd Ave-2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located near Midtown Village - AVAILABLE 8/1/2019: This is a great little house that is perfect for a single or newly wed couple.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1602 23rd Avenue East
1602 23rd Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1578 sqft
1602 23rd Ave- 3 bed 2 bath located off of 15th Street - This home is located just past Target off of 15th Street. It is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with partially finished basement.The Kitchen has been remodeled within 5 years.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
2301 Veterans Memorial Parkway #524 Available 07/25/20 524 The Summit- 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment off of 15th Street - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath apartment is located just past Super Target and Home Depot off 15th Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Orange Street
124 Orange Street East, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
754 sqft
124 Orange Street Available 07/25/20 124 Orange Street- 2 bed 1 bath REMODELED - This quiet and cozy 2 bed house is the perfect one for you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85 Springbrook
85 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
85 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 85 Springbrook-3 Bedroom 2 Bath- All Remodeled - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: Lots of old world charm in the beautifully remodeled home with new paint, totally new baths with ceramic, new kitchen with beautiful cabinets and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 16th Street Unit 1
502 16th St, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1480 sqft
502 16th Street Unit 1 Available 08/12/20 Student Rental in Tuscaloosa!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available for Fall 2020!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** 3 bedroom,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 6th Avenue
1911 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1911 6th Avenue Available 08/04/20 For Rent Tuscaloosa for Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! COMING SOON!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT*** **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3014 3rd Court East
3014 3rd Court East, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1449 sqft
3014 3rd Court East Available 08/01/20 3014 3rd Court E- 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Fenced back yard - This home is located in a convenient and quiet residential neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
40 Springbrook
40 Springbrook, Tuscaloosa, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1215 sqft
40 Springbrook Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! - Available August 1, 2020!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home! This home has hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and built-in shelves adds character! The spacious yard is
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tuscaloosa, AL

Finding an apartment in Tuscaloosa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

