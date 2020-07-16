All apartments in Tuscaloosa
815 30th Ave E
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

815 30th Ave E

815 30th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

815 30th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
online portal
815 30th Ave E Available 08/14/20 3-Bed/2-Bath House in Alberta - Original Hardwoods, Shiplap, Porches, Huge Backyard! - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Alberta has historic charm you won't see often. Featuring all original hardwood floors, original wall and ceiling shiplap, a spacious living room that opens through french doors into the dining room, and original interior doors and hardware. Includes a large adjacent lot and backyard and a lovely covered front porch with room enough for entertaining guests or watching the sunset with the family. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups leads to the backyard through a quaint covered back porch. Conveniently within walking distance to grocery stores, Rite Aid, Alberta School of Performing Arts, and more. This won't last long!

• Click "Apply Now" to see rental requirements and to Get Started!
• $35 Application Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4684917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 30th Ave E have any available units?
815 30th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuscaloosa, AL.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 30th Ave E have?
Some of 815 30th Ave E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 30th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
815 30th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 30th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 815 30th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 815 30th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 815 30th Ave E offers parking.
Does 815 30th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 30th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 30th Ave E have a pool?
No, 815 30th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 815 30th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 815 30th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 815 30th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 30th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
