815 30th Ave E Available 08/14/20 3-Bed/2-Bath House in Alberta - Original Hardwoods, Shiplap, Porches, Huge Backyard! - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Alberta has historic charm you won't see often. Featuring all original hardwood floors, original wall and ceiling shiplap, a spacious living room that opens through french doors into the dining room, and original interior doors and hardware. Includes a large adjacent lot and backyard and a lovely covered front porch with room enough for entertaining guests or watching the sunset with the family. Large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups leads to the backyard through a quaint covered back porch. Conveniently within walking distance to grocery stores, Rite Aid, Alberta School of Performing Arts, and more. This won't last long!



• $35 Application Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4684917)