Available NOW: Comfy 2-Bed/2-Bath Duplex in Woodland Forest - This 2-bed/2-bath duplex is in the friendly Woodland Forest neighborhood community just down the road from Tall Pines Golf Course. The house is positioned with quick access to Buttermilk Road, I-20 and has plenty of shopping and dining nearby. The home features a two-car driveway with an abundance of space inside. The living area is spacious enough to entertain friends & family. The master bedroom suite is huge and the bathroom features his-and-hers sinks; there is also a walk-in closet for storage. This home has a covered back porch and fenced backyard to grill out on a beautiful day! This home will not be available for long at its current price, so stop by and take a look!



*Two-car driveway

*Appliances included

*Covered porch

*Walk-in closet

*Pet-Friendly (subject to pre-approval)



(RLNE2098580)