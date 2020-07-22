Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub internet access

Turnipseed Ave on Sorority Hill - Property Id: 321378



Our short-term Corporate Rental offer all the comforts of home such as fully-equipped kitchens and laundry rooms as well as the flexibility of extended stay hotels.



We'll take the hassle out of setting up utilities, cable, internet, furniture, and housewares. Our all-inclusive furnished home can accommodate an individual or an entire crew of workers.



Our bedrooms are large enough to accommodate up to 5 people. We require a minimum of 3 people.



We offer a month to month leasing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/112-turnipseed-ave-troy-al/321378

No Pets Allowed



