Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

112 Turnipseed Ave

112 Turnipseed Avenue · (404) 580-7097
Location

112 Turnipseed Avenue, Troy, AL 36081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Turnipseed Ave on Sorority Hill - Property Id: 321378

Our short-term Corporate Rental offer all the comforts of home such as fully-equipped kitchens and laundry rooms as well as the flexibility of extended stay hotels.

We'll take the hassle out of setting up utilities, cable, internet, furniture, and housewares. Our all-inclusive furnished home can accommodate an individual or an entire crew of workers.

Our bedrooms are large enough to accommodate up to 5 people. We require a minimum of 3 people.

We offer a month to month leasing.
Property Id 321378

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have any available units?
112 Turnipseed Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Turnipseed Ave have?
Some of 112 Turnipseed Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Turnipseed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 Turnipseed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Turnipseed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 112 Turnipseed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave offer parking?
No, 112 Turnipseed Ave does not offer parking.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Turnipseed Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have a pool?
No, 112 Turnipseed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 Turnipseed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Turnipseed Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Turnipseed Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Turnipseed Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
