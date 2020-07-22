Amenities
Turnipseed Ave on Sorority Hill - Property Id: 321378
Our short-term Corporate Rental offer all the comforts of home such as fully-equipped kitchens and laundry rooms as well as the flexibility of extended stay hotels.
We'll take the hassle out of setting up utilities, cable, internet, furniture, and housewares. Our all-inclusive furnished home can accommodate an individual or an entire crew of workers.
Our bedrooms are large enough to accommodate up to 5 people. We require a minimum of 3 people.
We offer a month to month leasing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/112-turnipseed-ave-troy-al/321378
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5953350)