pike county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:24 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Pike County, AL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Highland Avenue
117 Highland Avenue, Troy, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 117 Highland Avenue in Troy. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
212 HIGHLAND AVENUE
212 Highland Avenue, Troy, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 Bwedroom,2 Bath Brick Home With Formal Living,Dining,Den And Sun Room. Carport And Outside Concrete Area For The Cook Out Space.,Available July 1,2020
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Turnipseed Ave
112 Turnipseed Avenue, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnipseed Ave on Sorority Hill - Property Id: 321378 Our short-term Corporate Rental offer all the comforts of home such as fully-equipped kitchens and laundry rooms as well as the flexibility of extended stay hotels.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Orion St
318 Orion Street, Troy, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1144 sqft
Attractive bungalow with lots of fenced back yard. Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Family room and dining room. Hardwood floors and vinyl flooring. Central heat & air, front porch, rear deck and privacy fence.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
112 N 3 Notch St
112 North 3 Notch Street, Troy, AL
Studio
$900
1584 sqft
Single-story commercial building in the heart of downtown. Ideal for office or retail space. Large open retail area. Private office with private bathroom. Storage area in rear. Useful kitchenette. Second bathroom. Rear privacy entrance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Bruce St
115 Bruce Street, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$870
1078 sqft
Charming bungalow on small city street. Large living room. Comfortable bedrooms. Central Heating and Cooling. Carpets throughout. Tile in bathrooms. Mini-blinds. Refrigerator, electric range and portable dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
319 S Brundidge St
319 South Brundidge Street, Troy, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2620 sqft
COMMERCIAL or RESIDENTIAL rental. Historic & unique house close to Downtown Troy Square. Historic details galore!!! You won't find many places with this much craftsmanship. Ideal for office space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 S Brundidge St
315 South Brundidge Street, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1276 sqft
Beautiful brick tudor style house. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room, separate dining room. Galley kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups. Like new central electric HVAC.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Love St
207 Love Street, Troy, AL
Studio
$1,100
2000 sqft
Single-story commercial building off of the downtown square. Unfinished interior means many potential uses. Perfect spot for business. Great location for a personal training gym, office space, store, or boutique.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
108 W. Forest Ave
108 East Forest Avenue, Troy, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
108 W. Forest Ave Available 01/01/20 - (RLNE3005478)
