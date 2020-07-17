11 Justice Dr

Amenities

Welcome To Patriots Point! - This outstanding home located in Patriots Point is offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with 2,129 square feet. Master Suite with tray ceilings and separate sitting area, walk-in closet and spacious bath with garden tub and separate shower on second level, two large secondary Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings also on second level, two story Entry Foyer, Family Room and formal Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace and fully equipped open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Laundry Room and attached 2 Car-Garage. Wide plank hardwood floors in Entry Foyer. Home also features a huge privacy fenced Backyard and neighborhood amenities to include- basketball courts, pool, club house, tennis courts and playground area, 2 pets are welcome with a $250 non-refundable Pet-Deposit per pet.



Directions: Take 431 South to a left on 165 then continue straight until Owens Road on the left. Take Owens Road and continue until the second entrance of Patriots Point (Freedom Park) on the left. House will be on the left side.



