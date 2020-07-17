All apartments in Russell County
Find more places like 11 Justice Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Russell County, AL
/
11 Justice Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

11 Justice Dr

11 Justice Dr · (706) 653-1999 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11 Justice Dr, Russell County, AL 36856

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Justice Dr · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome To Patriots Point! - This outstanding home located in Patriots Point is offering 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with 2,129 square feet. Master Suite with tray ceilings and separate sitting area, walk-in closet and spacious bath with garden tub and separate shower on second level, two large secondary Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings also on second level, two story Entry Foyer, Family Room and formal Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace and fully equipped open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Laundry Room and attached 2 Car-Garage. Wide plank hardwood floors in Entry Foyer. Home also features a huge privacy fenced Backyard and neighborhood amenities to include- basketball courts, pool, club house, tennis courts and playground area, 2 pets are welcome with a $250 non-refundable Pet-Deposit per pet.

Directions: Take 431 South to a left on 165 then continue straight until Owens Road on the left. Take Owens Road and continue until the second entrance of Patriots Point (Freedom Park) on the left. House will be on the left side.

(RLNE2057983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Justice Dr have any available units?
11 Justice Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Justice Dr have?
Some of 11 Justice Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Justice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11 Justice Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Justice Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11 Justice Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr offers parking.
Does 11 Justice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Justice Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr has a pool.
Does 11 Justice Dr have accessible units?
No, 11 Justice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Justice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Justice Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Justice Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11 Justice Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr
Phenix City, AL 36869

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GAAuburn, ALLaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALPike Road, ALOpelika, AL
Ozark, ALTroy, ALAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity