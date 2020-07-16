All apartments in Prattville
824 Cottage Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

824 Cottage Lane

824 Cottage Ln · No Longer Available
Location

824 Cottage Ln, Prattville, AL 36067

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Home for rent in The Cove - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Cove in Prattville! Double garage, large yard, living room with fireplace, open floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and walk in closet. Screened in porch area for relaxing or entertaining.

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.

(RLNE4841616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Cottage Lane have any available units?
824 Cottage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prattville, AL.
What amenities does 824 Cottage Lane have?
Some of 824 Cottage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Cottage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
824 Cottage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Cottage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 824 Cottage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 824 Cottage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 824 Cottage Lane offers parking.
Does 824 Cottage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Cottage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Cottage Lane have a pool?
No, 824 Cottage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 824 Cottage Lane have accessible units?
No, 824 Cottage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Cottage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Cottage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Cottage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Cottage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
