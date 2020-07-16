824 Cottage Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Home for rent in The Cove - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Cove in Prattville! Double garage, large yard, living room with fireplace, open floor plan. Master bath has garden tub and walk in closet. Screened in porch area for relaxing or entertaining.



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.



