570 Old Mill Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Home for rent in The Oaks of Buena Vista - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Oaks of Buena Vista! This beautiful home offers a great living area with fireplace and a kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of closet space throughout this home. Master bathroom offers double vanity with granite countertops, large garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is fenced and has a patio for entertaining or relaxing. This home also comes with lots energy savers for those utility bills such as spray foam insulation and a heat pump hot water heater. Add to all of that a double car garage and its wired with security system that is ready to go!. Call today for your appointment to see this home! No pets please..



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906393)