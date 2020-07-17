All apartments in Prattville
570 Old Mill Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

570 Old Mill Way

570 Old Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

570 Old Mill Way, Prattville, AL 36067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Home for rent in The Oaks of Buena Vista - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Oaks of Buena Vista! This beautiful home offers a great living area with fireplace and a kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of closet space throughout this home. Master bathroom offers double vanity with granite countertops, large garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is fenced and has a patio for entertaining or relaxing. This home also comes with lots energy savers for those utility bills such as spray foam insulation and a heat pump hot water heater. Add to all of that a double car garage and its wired with security system that is ready to go!. Call today for your appointment to see this home! No pets please..

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicant’s current housing payment record and employment information. The minimum requirements for this home include credit score of 600 or better and income to be a minimum of 3 times the amount of rent. The owners of our rental properties choose not to participate in Section 8 Housing or the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) at this time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Old Mill Way have any available units?
570 Old Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prattville, AL.
What amenities does 570 Old Mill Way have?
Some of 570 Old Mill Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 Old Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
570 Old Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Old Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 570 Old Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 570 Old Mill Way offer parking?
Yes, 570 Old Mill Way offers parking.
Does 570 Old Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Old Mill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Old Mill Way have a pool?
No, 570 Old Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 570 Old Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 570 Old Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Old Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Old Mill Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Old Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Old Mill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
