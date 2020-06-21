Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

112 Gray Drive Available 07/30/20 112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville. The large living room has a beautiful stone fireplace perfect for those cold nights. The galley style kitchen comes with new appliances, new counter tops, and a formal eating area. All three bedrooms are quite large with tons of closet space. The two bathrooms have been recently remodeled with a beautiful tile surround. There is a large laundry room with storage space in it. With a large fenced backyard, you have the room to entertain friends and family. This home is sure to go fast, so contact us today to apply and schedule your own viewing. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



(RLNE4024979)