Prattville, AL
112 Gray Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

112 Gray Drive

112 Gray Dr · (334) 721-6221
Location

112 Gray Dr, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 112 Gray Drive · Avail. Jul 30

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
112 Gray Drive Available 07/30/20 112 Grey Drive - Welcome home to 112 Gray Drive! This beautiful recently renovated 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the wonderful city of Prattville. The large living room has a beautiful stone fireplace perfect for those cold nights. The galley style kitchen comes with new appliances, new counter tops, and a formal eating area. All three bedrooms are quite large with tons of closet space. The two bathrooms have been recently remodeled with a beautiful tile surround. There is a large laundry room with storage space in it. With a large fenced backyard, you have the room to entertain friends and family. This home is sure to go fast, so contact us today to apply and schedule your own viewing. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/montgomery-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

(RLNE4024979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Gray Drive have any available units?
112 Gray Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Gray Drive have?
Some of 112 Gray Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Gray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Gray Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Gray Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Gray Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Gray Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Gray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Gray Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Gray Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Gray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Gray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Gray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
