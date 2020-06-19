104 White Tail Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Sales Price: $319,000

Rent: $1,950



Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home!



Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located in a cul-de-sac and sits on 1.5 wooded acres! The details and extras found in this home are obvious as soon as you arrive. Beautiful brick, manicured yard, oversized front door, can lighting and an underground sprinkler system. Come in and discover 12" crown molding, detailed transoms, tall ceilings, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and a convenient 1/2 bath just off the foyer. Located on the first floor of this home, the dining room has fabulous accents including detailed crown molding and an elegant chandelier. The main bedroom boasts a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, fabulous bathroom and an exterior door leading onto the deck. The beauty doesn't end there. On the second floor are three oversized guest bedrooms. Two of the rooms share a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. The other bathroom can be accessed from the hallway or bedroom 3. All bedrooms are very large with spacious closets. Other amenities include Rinnai tankless water heater, plantation shutters, abundant storage, a huge deck which runs the full length of the home and an in-ground salt water swimming pool. Owner Financing Available!



(RLNE5726215)