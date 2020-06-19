All apartments in Prattville
104 White Tail Ct
104 White Tail Ct

104 White Tail Ct · (205) 208-9090
Location

104 White Tail Ct, Prattville, AL 36067

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Sales Price: $319,000
Rent: $1,950

Own this home with a low down-payment and $1,950/month you can call this Prattville Beauty home!

Welcome to 104 Whitetail Ct! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home offers all the amenities you need! It is located in a cul-de-sac and sits on 1.5 wooded acres! The details and extras found in this home are obvious as soon as you arrive. Beautiful brick, manicured yard, oversized front door, can lighting and an underground sprinkler system. Come in and discover 12" crown molding, detailed transoms, tall ceilings, stainless steel appliances in kitchen and a convenient 1/2 bath just off the foyer. Located on the first floor of this home, the dining room has fabulous accents including detailed crown molding and an elegant chandelier. The main bedroom boasts a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, fabulous bathroom and an exterior door leading onto the deck. The beauty doesn't end there. On the second floor are three oversized guest bedrooms. Two of the rooms share a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. The other bathroom can be accessed from the hallway or bedroom 3. All bedrooms are very large with spacious closets. Other amenities include Rinnai tankless water heater, plantation shutters, abundant storage, a huge deck which runs the full length of the home and an in-ground salt water swimming pool. Owner Financing Available!

(RLNE5726215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 White Tail Ct have any available units?
104 White Tail Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 White Tail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
104 White Tail Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 White Tail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 104 White Tail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 104 White Tail Ct offer parking?
No, 104 White Tail Ct does not offer parking.
Does 104 White Tail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 White Tail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 White Tail Ct have a pool?
Yes, 104 White Tail Ct has a pool.
Does 104 White Tail Ct have accessible units?
No, 104 White Tail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 104 White Tail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 White Tail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 White Tail Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 White Tail Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
