1009 Thistle Rd

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville. Features include 2039 sq ft of living space, a large great room with fireplace, separate formal dining with large windows, bright eat-in kitchen with oversize walk-in pantry, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Brand new flooring throughout home. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master bath features double vanity, garden tub and separate shower, Spacious laundry room & 2-car garage. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-65 and 15 minutes to Montgomery/Maxwell AFB. No smoking allowed. You will love spending time at the sparkling community pool this summer!



Call 334-819-5414 for more info on qualifications and to schedule a viewing. Apply online at pmirr.com/rentals