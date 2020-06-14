All apartments in Prattville
Prattville, AL
1009 Thistle Rd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

1009 Thistle Rd

1009 Thistle Rd · (334) 819-5414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL 36066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville. Features include 2039 sq ft of living space, a large great room with fireplace, separate formal dining with large windows, bright eat-in kitchen with oversize walk-in pantry, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Brand new flooring throughout home. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master bath features double vanity, garden tub and separate shower, Spacious laundry room & 2-car garage. Fenced backyard. Convenient to shopping, I-65 and 15 minutes to Montgomery/Maxwell AFB. No smoking allowed. You will love spending time at the sparkling community pool this summer!

Call 334-819-5414 for more info on qualifications and to schedule a viewing. Apply online at pmirr.com/rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

