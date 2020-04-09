All apartments in Pinson
6025 Princess Boulevard

6025 Princess Boulevard · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have. You have a large eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, huge master bed and bath, with a large garden tub, and updated fixtures throughout the home. Make this your home today!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have any available units?
6025 Princess Boulevard has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6025 Princess Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Princess Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Princess Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6025 Princess Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Princess Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 Princess Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
