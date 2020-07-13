/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinson, AL
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
6025 Princess Boulevard
6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have.
Results within 1 mile of Pinson
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6507 Chrissy Drive
6507 Chrissy Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1647 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5732 Oakhill Drive
5732 Oakhill Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2032 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! This home is very spacious and has lots of lovely features.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for grilling and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5639 Cheryl Drive
5639 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5439 Faucett Road
5439 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1448 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$970
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.
1 of 19
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home
1 of 19
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Pinson
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1205 Westridge Lane
1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1784 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1709 Molly Drive
1709 Molly Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom 1.