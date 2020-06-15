All apartments in Phenix City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

38 Springwood Drive

38 Springwood Dr · (334) 214-0777
Location

38 Springwood Dr, Phenix City, AL 36870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 38 Springwood Drive · Avail. Jun 16

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
38 Springwood Drive Available 06/16/20 - 5 Bedrooms
3 Baths
Over 2700 Sq Ft
Living Room
Dining Roon
Den with Fireplace
Pantry
No Pets Allowed
***No Applications will be accepted or process until the interior of the property has been viewed***

Home can be viewed by coming to our office Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:00am to 3:45pm if home is vacant. If occupied, it cannot be viewed until current tenant has moved out. Call office to inquiry about the process. An agent DOES NOT meet you at the property to discuss viewing or any of the rental process.

Directions: Hwy 80w, left at Wendys (Lee Rd 213), right on Lee Rd 219, Right into Meadowood S/D, 2nd right is Springwood Dr. Home in Cul-de-sac

Call REMAX Champions Realty 334-214-0777

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Springwood Drive have any available units?
38 Springwood Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phenix City, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phenix City Rent Report.
Is 38 Springwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38 Springwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Springwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38 Springwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phenix City.
Does 38 Springwood Drive offer parking?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 38 Springwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Springwood Drive have a pool?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 38 Springwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Springwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Springwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Springwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
