33 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with balcony

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Crawford Rd.
400 Crawford Road, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1638 sqft
All the convenience of town without the super close neighbors! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to

1 of 11

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
819 Morris Ave Unit B
819 Morris Ave, Opelika, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1254 sqft
819 Morris Ave Unit B Available 04/10/20 Opelika Condo - Quiet, charming condo in North Opelika. Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom and garden tub.
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 Tulip Court
1313 Tulip Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1920 sqft
3bed/2bath Residential House at Auburn Gardens at Gatewood! - This property could be available now or as late at July 15th! Ask the office for more details.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 2 at 02:08pm
13 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Lee Road 158
272 Lee Rd, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
272 Lee Road 158 Available 06/15/20 Single Family House on County Road 158 - Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with great covered front porch. This house is in the Smiths Station School district. Please call 334-319-4724 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
551 Hudson Terrace
551 Hudson Terrace, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
551 Hudson Terrace Available 08/10/20 Great 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Auburn and Close to Campus! - Please contact us for more information or to schedule a showing! 334-826-7777 or info@hayleymanagement.com. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5551706)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
245 B E. Glenn
245 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
245 B E. Glenn Available 08/13/20 RARE FIND - Shady Glenn Condominium 3 Bed / 2 Bath with Washer & Dryer - Charming condominium located just minutes from campus. Across the street from Acre Restaurant.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
815 S. Gay St
815 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2096 sqft
Auburn Southside - Fantastic One Level home with many updates in established neighborhood. Large second den could be used as a third bedroom. Immaculate retro kitchen. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Redwood Ct
218 Redwood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1995 sqft
218 Redwood Ct Available 07/15/20 218 Redwood Court - Spacious home on corner lot in established Auburn Subdivision. Formal living room, large den with decorative fireplace overlooking back patio, eat-in kitchen. Double carport and fenced backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
156 East University Drive - F206
156 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1152 sqft
156 East University Drive - F206 Available 08/11/20 Lakewood Comons F206 - This is an unfurnished, non-pet, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
925 Tacoma Drive
925 Tacoma Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1727 sqft
925 Tacoma Drive Available 08/14/20 House- 925 Tacoma Drive Auburn, AL 36830 - This is a three bedroom two bathroom duplex that is located at 925 Tacoma Drive in Auburn, Alabama.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1365 Cloverbrook Circle
1365 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1701 sqft
1365 Cloverbrook Circle Available 08/10/20 1365 Cloverbrook Circle - Great 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home in south Auburn. Hardwood floors in main living areas, including foyer, great room, kitchen, and dining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1477 N Donahue Drive Unit 908
1477 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1590 sqft
1477 N Donahue Drive Unit 908 Available 07/15/20 3bed/3bath Donahue Crossing Condominiums ALL Utilities Included! - ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. ELECTRICITY, WATER/SEWER, BASIC CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED. CERAMIC TILE IN WET AREAS.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Main - Church Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
601 N Gay Street F-101
601 North Gay Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
601 N Gay Street F-101 Available 08/10/20 Court Square Condominiums - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property is located on the ground floor and is conveniently located close to campus.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
380 Butternut Drive
380 Butternut Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2270 sqft
380 Butternut Drive Available 08/10/20 Hickory Woods Auburn - Private Oasis in the Heart of Auburn. Fantastic updates 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Floors are hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpet. Fireplace. 2 outside deck living spaces.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
781 Lundy Chase Drive
781 Lundy Chase Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1774 sqft
781 Lundy Chase Drive Available 07/15/20 Home in Lundy Chase Property Available For Rent! - The available move in date for this house could be as soon as late June to as late as the beginning of September.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
277 S. Gay St #501
277 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1240 sqft
Eagles Nest - Downtown Auburn - Gorgeous contemporary condo one block from Auburn University. Bamboo floors in the hallway, living room and dining area. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms and kitchen. Beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn
1114 South College Street, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
1114 S College St 2-204, Auburn Available 08/10/20 The Edge Available Fall 2020! - Great 4bd/4ba 2nd Floor Unit at the Edge. The Edge is a great place for college living, each bedroom has its own walk-in closet and bathroom.
City Guide for Opelika, AL

"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")

Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Opelika, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Opelika renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

