All apartments in Opelika
Find more places like 1403 Bonita Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Opelika, AL
/
1403 Bonita Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1403 Bonita Ave.

1403 Bonita Avenue · (334) 745-3584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Opelika
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1403 Bonita Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801
Alta Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 Bonita Ave. · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming brick home near downtown! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.

Charming home in Opelika. Home offers exterior brick arched entrance with brick detail throughout the front of the home. Interior features include cottage style railing to walk in attic space, crown molding, high ceilings and arches leading into the formal dining room. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings with French doors and sitting area or office space w/half bath. Gorgeous sunroom, fully updated kitchen with breakfast area and more! Wrap around deck in the back over looks the wooded lot and has a tile patio.

***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent
Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month
No smoking!
Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.
Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have any available units?
1403 Bonita Ave. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1403 Bonita Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Bonita Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Bonita Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Opelika.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. offer parking?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have a pool?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1403 Bonita Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1403 Bonita Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1403 Bonita Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Opelika 2 BedroomsOpelika 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Opelika Apartments with BalconiesOpelika Apartments with Garages
Opelika Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GAAuburn, AL
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Wetumpka, ALPike Road, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryAuburn University
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity