1403 Bonita Ave.

Charming brick home near downtown! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to office@thebrownagency.com or (510) 362-0953.



Charming home in Opelika. Home offers exterior brick arched entrance with brick detail throughout the front of the home. Interior features include cottage style railing to walk in attic space, crown molding, high ceilings and arches leading into the formal dining room. Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings with French doors and sitting area or office space w/half bath. Gorgeous sunroom, fully updated kitchen with breakfast area and more! Wrap around deck in the back over looks the wooded lot and has a tile patio.



***LEASE TERMS: 1 year lease

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

Rent Due Date: the 1st of each month

No smoking!

Income must be at least 3-4x rental amount.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Note that we are not able to hold properties for move-in dates beyond the available date.



No Pets Allowed



